On border of Ukraine with Republic of Belarus, active actions are being taken to strengthen units, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced that active actions are being taken to strengthen the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the border with Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Bondarenko inspected the section of the state border with the Republic of Belarus. During the visit, the readiness of the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to repulse potential aggression from the territory of the Republic of Belarus was checked.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs determines and constantly carries out the task of promptly clarifying the needs of the relevant divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the places of deployment and immediately solving them. This is the main goal of our working trips — studying the situation on the spot and clarifying the needs," Igor noted. Bondarenko.

Currently, the State Border Service is actively involved in the construction of fortifications, structural units are strengthened with a fire component, which significantly strengthens our defense lines.

"We continue to increase our capabilities to repel a possible attack by the enemy from the side of Belarus. Together with the Armed Forces, the National Police, and the National Guard, we are conducting measures for the interaction of the structural units of the State Security Service for the effectiveness of actions in the event of a threat. The border guards are making maximum efforts to ensure that our country was protected starting from the border," said the Deputy Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Major General Serhiy Serdyuk.

