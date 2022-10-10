ENG
Moment of missile attack on Kyiv. VIDEO

The moment of one of today’s rocket attacks on Kyiv was caught on video.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The video shows how a black column of smoke rises after the impact. At this time, another rocket is flying in the sky. In a few seconds we see another explosion.

See more: As result of today’s Russian missile attack on Kyiv, mother of 5-year-old boy died. Сhild remained orphan. PHOTOS

