Moment of missile attack on Kyiv. VIDEO
The moment of one of today’s rocket attacks on Kyiv was caught on video.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
The video shows how a black column of smoke rises after the impact. At this time, another rocket is flying in the sky. In a few seconds we see another explosion.
