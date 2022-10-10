ENG
Russians attacked Kryvy Rih. Previously, by Iranian drones, - Vilkul

Explosions rang out in Kryvy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of Kryvorizka MCA Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Explosions in Kryvy Rih. Previously - Shahed kamikaze drones," the message says.

