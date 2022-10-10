Duda called Zelensky after urgent consultations with Stoltenberg

The President of Poland Andrzej Duda in a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need to isolate Russia.

"We talked about the need to isolate Russia, which today committed mass war crimes. Such crimes, I would like to remind you, have no precedent and are persecuted all over the world. Today and tomorrow I will discuss this with other leaders," Duda said, Censor.NET reports with a link on the European truth.

The Office of the Polish President also reported that Duda held urgent consultations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"The conversation was about today's Russian bombing of civilian objects in Ukraine," the report says.

Stoltenberg wrote that the conversation with Duda concerned the continuation of NATO allies' support for Ukraine.

"Russia continues its unprovoked aggression against an independent sovereign state. We will stay the course," he wrote.

