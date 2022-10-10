Russia spent $400-700 million on massive missile strike - Forbes

On October 10, Russian troops fired 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones over Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Forbes.

Ukrainian soldiers shot down most of the missiles - 43 pieces and 13 UAVs.

"Forbes estimates the cost of the missiles fired in a wide range because the exact number of missiles of each type is not yet known. It was reported that the following types of missiles were fired: Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr, Iskander, S-300, Tornado-C." Forbes made the calculation of the cost on the basis of the assumption that the majority of the hit missiles are expensive and highly accurate Kh-101 and missiles with tactical range (S-300, "Tornado-S"), while the rest were aimed at overloading the air defense," the newspaper stated.

Forbes used the following estimates to calculate the cost of these missiles: the Kh-101 missile cost $13 million, the Kalibr - $6.5 million, the Iskander - $3 million, the Onyx - $1.25 million, the Kh-22 - $1 million, the Tochka-U - $0.3 million. The total cost of all the drones fired on October 10 is several million dollars.

Read more: EU is already preparing response to today’s massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, - Kuleba