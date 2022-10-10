Ramstein meeting will be held on October 12, - Austin

On Wednesday, October 12, a planned meeting in the Rammstein format will take place in Brussels. It will be opened by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin.

This will be the first defense ministerial since the NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022 and the first ministerial that Finland and Sweden will join as guests. Ministers will discuss the implementation of decisions approved in Madrid and provide guidance for future planning efforts.

While in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin will be joined by General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for a face-to-face meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense on October 12. This will be the sixth Ramstein meeting and the fourth face-to-face session since the international group was formed in April.

"They will join defense ministers and defense chiefs from nearly 50 countries to discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and continued close coordination to provide the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory," the statement said.

