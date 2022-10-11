Belarus conducts inspection of Armed Forces

An inspection is being conducted in the republic

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Censor.NET informs.

"From October 11, the State Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus, in accordance with the mandate of the President, conducts an inspection of the Armed Forces of Belarus. It is comprehensive in nature and covers the most important issues of inspection of readiness to perform assigned tasks," the message reads.

It is noted that during the inspection, military units and units will work out the issues of bringing them to combat readiness, marching, deployment in the designated areas with training and combat missions.

