AFU continues its counteroffensive in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The AFU continue their counteroffensive in the Kherson region, the occupiers are retreating, changing the lines of defense to deeper ones.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this on the air of the national telethon on October 11, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"We continue to liberate the territories, we continue to push back the enemy in the Kherson region.

Where he is already changing his lines of defense to deeper ones, those that were arranged earlier. It may seem that our progress has slowed down, but it is simply calculated correctly. There is no need to dispel the betrayal that everything has stopped, the successes have ended.

Our fire control continues, which has a very significant impact on the enemy's ability to continue hostilities," Humeniuk said.

