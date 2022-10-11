Ruscists hit an infrastructure object in Vinnytsia region

Explosions rang out near Vinnytsia on October 11 at 12:06 p.m. At the time of the strikes, an air alert was declared in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Oleksandr Kovinko, the head of Voronovytsia TC, said that the Russian army struck an infrastructure object near the community. Specialists work on site.

According to the correspondents of the publication, there are power outages in some communities of the region. Information about the injured has not yet been received.

