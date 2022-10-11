ENG
Gunners destroy Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the position of the Russian occupiers near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The moment of arrival at enemy positions and liquidation of the occupiers is recorded on the recording.

