Gunners destroy Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the position of the Russian occupiers near Bakhmut.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The moment of arrival at enemy positions and liquidation of the occupiers is recorded on the recording.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password