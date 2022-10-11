Zelensky suggested that G7 place mission of international observers on border with Belarus

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposed to the G7 to place a mission of international observers on the border with Belarus.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this at a video conference of the G7 leaders.

"Russia is trying to directly involve Belarus in this war, creating a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country. Indirectly - it has already involved them. And it wants to involve them directly... A mission of international observers may be placed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus on monitoring the security situation. The format can be developed by our diplomats. And I ask you at the G7 level to support this initiative of ours," Zelensky said.

