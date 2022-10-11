Ukraine received first air defense system Iris-T from Germany, - Spiegel
Ukraine received the first air defense system Iris-T from Germany.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to NV, this is reported by Spiegel.
According to the publication, the Iris-T was handed over to the Ukrainian military on Tuesday, October 11, near the Polish-Ukrainian border.
In total, the German government intends to transfer four air defense systems of this type to the Armed Forces.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password