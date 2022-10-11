Ukraine received first air defense system Iris-T from Germany, - Spiegel

Ukraine received the first air defense system Iris-T from Germany.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to NV, this is reported by Spiegel.

According to the publication, the Iris-T was handed over to the Ukrainian military on Tuesday, October 11, near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

In total, the German government intends to transfer four air defense systems of this type to the Armed Forces.

Read more: Head of Bundestag Defense Committee Strack-Zimmermann arrived in Kyiv for two-day visit