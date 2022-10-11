Zelensky called to expel Russia from UNESCO

Russia should be excluded from all UNESCO bodies and from the Organization itself.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an appeal to UNESCO, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Dear female defenders and defenders of the educational, scientific, and cultural achievements of mankind! Tell me, please, why the representatives of Russia are still among you? What are they doing at UNESCO? How can there be representatives of a terrorist state in UNESCO at all, which is proud of the destruction it brings to another country," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out that a terrorist state certainly has no right to chair one of the key bodies for the protection of cultural and natural heritage - the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Such a Russian presidency devalues the institution itself - its weight, its reputation.

"Russia has already destroyed or damaged more than 2,600 educational sites in Ukraine with its terrorist strikes," Zelensky stressed.

