Zelensky at G7 meeting: Energy sector of Russian Federation should be blocked by sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the meeting of the heads of the G7 countries.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"At the level of the entire Group of Seven and our entire democratic world, we must respond symmetrically: when Russia attacks the energy sector and the energy stability of our countries, we must block its energy sector with sanctions, break the stability of Russian revenues from oil and gas trade. We need a strict price ceiling for export of oil and gas from Russia - zero profit for the terrorist state.

Such steps can bring peace closer: they encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war," the message reads.

"We must also recognize the obvious fact: there can be no dialogue with this head of Russia, who has no future. Talks can be either with another head of Russia - who will recognize the UN Charter, the basic principles of humanity and the territorial integrity of Ukraine - or in a different configuration , so that the key terrorist does not have the opportunity to influence key decisions through terror. Now one person is blocking peace - and this person is in Moscow," Zelensky added.

