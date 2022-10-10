Ukraine will initiate recognition of Russia as sponsor of terrorism at G7 - Danilov

During the meeting of the G7 leaders, Ukraine will initiate the issue of recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, on the air of the nationwide TV marathon "United News," when answering the question of what Ukraine will demand from the G7 leaders during the meeting initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As far as the G7 is concerned, I can tell you that the Russian Federation has proven time and again that it is directly a terrorist country. I would very much like our partners to stop this observation in the end - whether or not it is necessary to vote that the country is a sponsor of terrorism, but I believe that this country is a terrorist, and to have it recorded in many capitals of the world, in their parliaments already as a proven fact... Whether or not we will succeed - I cannot say, but if we do not knock, then nobody will open to us," Danilov noted.

He pointed out that all the President's initiatives since February 24 have greatly changed the attitude of the leaders of many countries towards Ukraine.

Danilov also expressed hope that not only the USA would decide to recognize Russia as a country sponsoring terrorism, but also other European countries.