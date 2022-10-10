Zelensky and Scholz agreed on convening urgent meeting of G7

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to speak at the G7 meeting.

The head of state reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We have agreed with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, which chairs the G7, to convene an urgent meeting of the group. My speech is scheduled, in which I will talk about the terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation. We also discussed increasing pressure on Russia and helping to restore damaged infrastructure," the President emphasized.

