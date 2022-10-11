15 796 55
Germany will transfer 16 Zuzana self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, - German government
Germany will provide Ukraine with 16 Zuzana self-propelled howitzers (in cooperation with Denmark and Norway), 130 heating systems and 36 medical transporters.
This is stated on the website of the German government, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.
In addition, Ukraine will receive 100,000 first-aid kits and 405,000 dry rations.
For security reasons, the federal government is not releasing details about how and when aid will be delivered.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password