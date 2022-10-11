Germany will transfer 16 Zuzana self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, - German government

Germany will provide Ukraine with 16 Zuzana self-propelled howitzers (in cooperation with Denmark and Norway), 130 heating systems and 36 medical transporters.

This is stated on the website of the German government, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 100,000 first-aid kits and 405,000 dry rations.

For security reasons, the federal government is not releasing details about how and when aid will be delivered.