Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, - RMA
The Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
This was stated by Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"The occupant attacked the regional center with rockets. Information about destruction and casualties is being clarified. Take cover! There is a danger of repeated attacks!" - he reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password