ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10083 visitors online
News War
6 735 12

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, - RMA

запоріжжя

The Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated by Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupant attacked the regional center with rockets. Information about destruction and casualties is being clarified. Take cover! There is a danger of repeated attacks!" - he reported.

See more: Russians shelled island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia, there is destruction. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8834) Zaporizhzhya (493) shoot out (12904)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 