Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, - RMA

The Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated by Oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupant attacked the regional center with rockets. Information about destruction and casualties is being clarified. Take cover! There is a danger of repeated attacks!" - he reported.

See more: Russians shelled island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia, there is destruction. PHOTOS