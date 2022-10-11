Russians shelled island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia, there is destruction. PHOTOS

Most of the rockets that the enemy fired at Zaporizhzhia in the morning fell on the island of Khortytsia.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Fly again in the morning. Russian terrorists launched 12 rocket attacks on the city. Most of the rockets landed on the island of Khortytsia, buildings there were destroyed, windows were broken and the roof was damaged, two rockets landed near the Metalurg recreation center. Part of the arrivals fell on the forest strip. One rocket hit a rock on the island," Tymoshenko wrote.

According to him, a car dealership was damaged directly in the city, according to preliminary information, one civilian was killed, and the windows of neighboring houses were blown out by the shock wave. A pipeline was damaged in one of the districts.

Read more: Bodies of 6 people were found under rubble of destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia

Communal services are working to restore the consequences of the Russian panic attack.

As reported, the enemy fired 12 S-300 missiles at public facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with 12 rockets: educational institution, medical institution and residential buildings were damaged, 1 person died. PHOTOS









