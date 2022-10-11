Occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with 12 rockets: educational institution, medical institution and residential buildings were damaged, 1 person died. PHOTOS

This morning, the Ruscists hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the morning rocket attack, an educational institution, a medical institution, and residential buildings were also damaged. Unfortunately, there are victims. Russia is a terrorist country," he said.





Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, clarified on Telegram that a rocket attack was carried out from 12 S-300 missiles, which hit public objects.

"2 rockets hit a car dealership, as a result of which 1 person died, a fire broke out, the emergency services staff managed to put it out. Other rockets hit an educational institution. A school and a dispensary were damaged," he writes.





