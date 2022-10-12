Last day, 14 civilians died and 34 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
As a result of Russian aggression during the past day, October 11, 14 civilians were killed and 34 people were injured.
This was reported by the deputy head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.
According to the data of the regional military administrations, 48 people became victims among the civilian population.
"In the Vinnytsia region - six wounded, Dnipropetrovsk region - 3 wounded, Donetsk region - six dead and 17 wounded, Zaporizhzhia region - eight dead and seven wounded, Lviv region - one wounded," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password