Last day, 14 civilians died and 34 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of Russian aggression during the past day, October 11, 14 civilians were killed and 34 people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to the data of the regional military administrations, 48 people became victims among the civilian population.

"In the Vinnytsia region - six wounded, Dnipropetrovsk region - 3 wounded, Donetsk region - six dead and 17 wounded, Zaporizhzhia region - eight dead and seven wounded, Lviv region - one wounded," the report says.

