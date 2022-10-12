Air Force of AFU destroyed 4 Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes
On October 12, in 18 minutes, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters destroyed at least 4 Russian helicopters in the South of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"From 8:40 a.m. to 8:58 a.m. on October 12, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52), which were providing fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction.
"According to preliminary data, one helicopter fell in the territory freed from militants, the rest - behind the front line," the message reads.
It is noted that combat work was carried out on two more helicopters, so there is a high probability that the number of confirmed downed helicopters will increase.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password