Air Force of AFU destroyed 4 Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes

On October 12, in 18 minutes, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters destroyed at least 4 Russian helicopters in the South of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"From 8:40 a.m. to 8:58 a.m. on October 12, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52), which were providing fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 63,380 people, 268 planes, 235 helicopters, 2,505 tanks, 1,507 artillery systems, 5,181 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"According to preliminary data, one helicopter fell in the territory freed from militants, the rest - behind the front line," the message reads.

It is noted that combat work was carried out on two more helicopters, so there is a high probability that the number of confirmed downed helicopters will increase.