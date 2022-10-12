The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stated that the USA, Ukraine and Poland are the main beneficiaries of diversions on the "Nord Streams".

He said this during a speech on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week energy forum in Moscow, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian Interfax.

"Beneficiary, beneficiary - and it is so clear, there is no need to go into details here. After all, the geopolitical significance of the remaining gas systems is increasing. They pass through the territory of Poland, "Yamal-Europe", the territory of Ukraine (two streams), all of which were built by Russia at one time for their own money, as well as the USA, of course, which can now supply energy resources at high prices," Putin said.

He emphasized that this is "an act of international terrorism, the most dangerous precedent, competitors thus force Europeans to buy energy resources at inflated prices."

At the same time, Putin noted that it is possible to repair the threads of the "Nordic Streams", but it will make sense only in the case of further exploitation and guaranteeing safety.

Read more: 40 Canadian sappers will train Ukrainian military in Poland - Associated Press