Ukraine is asking West for more MLRS, artillery and air defense equipment, - CNN

According to CNN, Ukraine wants to receive more missile systems, artillery and air defense systems from Western partners. The wish list was included in a handout for members of the Ramstein Coalition.

According to CNN journalists, Ukraine is asking for additional systems and projectiles of NATO standards in the section "SALW". In the "artillery" section, it is stated that the Armed Forces need more howitzers, self-propelled howitzers, non-standard towed howitzers, and more additional ammunition of 155-mm, 152-mm and 122-mm caliber.

Another priority is air defense: Ukraine is asking for missiles for the Soviet Buk and S-300 systems. It is also about the need to transition to multi-level Western air defense systems and the supply of additional Western and Soviet short-range systems.

Other priorities include radars, coastal defense equipment, tanks and electronic warfare equipment.

