Personal sanctions imposed against Yanukovych, Lebedev, Kurchenko and Deripaska - Zelensky’s decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 12, 2022 "On the application and amendments to the personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

According to Censor.NЕТ, the text of the decree is published on the official website of the Head of State.

The text of the decree states: "Pursuant to Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I resolve:

1. To introduce the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of October 12, 2022 "On the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" (attached).

2. The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine shall be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine put into effect by this Decree.

3. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

Read more: Zelensky at G7 meeting: Energy sector of Russian Federation should be blocked by sanctions

The decision of the NSDC itself "On the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" is also published on the Presidential website.

In particular, it states: "According to Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions,' the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided:

1. To support the proposals made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding the application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

2. Apply personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to individuals according to the Annex.

3. In the column "Type of restrictive measure (in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions")" of positions 12, 14, and 27 of Annex 1 to Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of March 19, 2021 "On Application and Amendment of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)," enacted by Presidential Decree No. 151/2021 of April 9, 2021, the figure and words "1) blocking assets - temporary restriction of the person's right to use and dispose of the property owned by the person" are excluded.

4. In the column "Type of restrictive measure (in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions")" of position 12 of Annex 1 to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 18, 2021 "On application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) enacted by Presidential Decree No. 266/2021 of 24 June 2021, the figure and the words "1) blocking of assets - temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of the property belonging to him or her" are deleted.

5. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, shall ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) provided for in paragraph 2 of this decision.

6. To the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise before them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Watch more: Task for intelligence - to identify all those involved in missile attacks against Ukraine and in schemes with Iranian drones - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the appendix to the decision of the National Security Council, it is noted that "blocking of assets is a temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets with respect to which such a person can directly or indirectly (through other natural or legal persons) take actions, identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them" were introduced for 10 years against the following persons: Kurchenko Serhiy Vitaliyovych, Yanukovych Viktor Fedorovych, Lebedev Pavlo Valentinovych and Deripaska Oleg Volodymyrovych.