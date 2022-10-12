ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5373 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 284 6

Hostile target shot down in northern Rivne region - OVA

ппо

During the last air alert in the north of the Rivne region, an enemy target was shot down.

This was stated in Telegram channel by head of Rivne RMA Vitaliy Koval, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Friends, a hostile target was shot down during an extreme air alert in northern Rivne region.

Thanks to the air defense forces and the AFU for their reliable protection! Victory is ours," he wrote.

Read more: Ukraine will get new air defense systems as fast as they can be delivered - Austin

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1461) Koval (25) Rivnenska region (122)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 