Hostile target shot down in northern Rivne region - OVA

During the last air alert in the north of the Rivne region, an enemy target was shot down.

This was stated in Telegram channel by head of Rivne RMA Vitaliy Koval, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Friends, a hostile target was shot down during an extreme air alert in northern Rivne region.

Thanks to the air defense forces and the AFU for their reliable protection! Victory is ours," he wrote.

