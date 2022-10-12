Russia recognized as constant threat to new U.S. national security strategy

On Wednesday, October 12, the White House released a new U.S. national security strategy that addresses, among other things, relations with the Russian Federation, which has become a state that combines "authoritarian rule with a revisionist foreign policy."

This is stated by Censor. NЕТ with reference to ТSN.

The U.S. national security strategy states, in part, that over the past decade, "the Russian government has chosen to pursue an imperialist foreign policy," culminating in "a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to overthrow its government and subdue Russia.

This was preceded by Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine, its military intervention in Syria, its long-standing attempts to destabilize its neighbors using intelligence and cyber capabilities, and outright attempts to undermine domestic democratic processes in Europe, Central Asia and around the world.

Russia has also brazenly interfered in U.S. politics and worked to sow discord among Americans," notes the Biden administration.

The U.S. National Security Strategy emphasized that the Russian government under President Putin also violates human rights within its own country, suppresses its opposition and shuts down independent media. This has led to a stagnant political system in Russia that is unresponsive to the needs of its people.

The document stressed that the U.S. has made efforts to limit rivalries and identify pragmatic areas of cooperation, but President Putin has rejected them. "It is now clear that he will not change. Russia now poses an immediate and persistent threat to international peace and stability. This is not about a struggle between the West and Russia. This is about the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, to which Russia is a party, in particular respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of seizing territory by war," the document says.

The new U.S. national security strategy calls for continuing to support Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression, helping its economic recovery, encouraging reintegration into the European Union, and rallying the global community to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities it has committed in Ukraine.

"We are holding back Russia's strategic economic sectors, including defense and aerospace, and we will continue to counter Russia's attempts to weaken and destabilize sovereign nations and blow up multilateral institutions. Together with other NATO members, we are strengthening our defense and deterrence, especially on the eastern flank," the document said.

The United States will also deter and, if necessary, respond to Russian actions that threaten core U.S. interests, including Russian attacks on U.S. infrastructure and democracy.

"Russia's conventional military forces will be weakened, which will likely increase Moscow's power to rely on nuclear weapons in its military planning. The United States will not allow Russia or any other state to achieve its objectives by using or threatening to use nuclear weapons," the document said.

The White House stressed that Russia's actions have caused modern security mechanisms to deteriorate.

