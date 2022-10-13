Russians attacked Makariv district in Kyiv region with kamikaze drones (updated)
On Thursday morning, October 13, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kulebu.
The arrival was recorded in one of the communities of the region.
"There are strikes on one of the communities of the region. Previously, there was an attack by kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working," the message says.
The head of the Makariv district, Vadym Tokar, said on Telegram that the flight had arrived in this community: "There is an arrival in our community."
Later, he reported two more arrivals.
"There is another flight over our community. There are no victims or victims...
Arrival again. Shaheds," he wrote.
