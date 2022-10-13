ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5415 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
28 528 33

Russians attacked Makariv district in Kyiv region with kamikaze drones (updated)

дрон,дрони,shahed,шахед,шахід

On Thursday morning, October 13, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kulebu.

The arrival was recorded in one of the communities of the region.

"There are strikes on one of the communities of the region. Previously, there was an attack by kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working," the message says.

Read more: As result of rocket fire in Kyiv region, 1 person died, 10 were injured, - RMA

The head of the Makariv district, Vadym Tokar, said on Telegram that the flight had arrived in this community: "There is an arrival in our community."

Later, he reported two more arrivals.

"There is another flight over our community. There are no victims or victims...

Arrival again. Shaheds," he wrote.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (634) shoot out (12925) drones (2279)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 