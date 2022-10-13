In Russia, for first time, it was officially reported about death of 5 mobilized in war against Ukraine

In the Chelyabinsk region of Russia, it was announced that 5 men died in the war against Ukraine. This is the first official notification of the death of the mobilized.

The telegram channel "Baza" reports about this, Censor.NET informs.

The death of five servicemen was confirmed by the press service of Governor Oleksiy Teksler. All the dead were drafted through the Korkino military commissariat. The circumstances of their death are not specified.

"Unfortunately, the Military Commissariat confirmed the information about the death of five South Uralians, conscripted from the Cork military commissariat. ... We will provide all the necessary assistance to the relatives and friends of our fallen soldiers.

In addition to the federal payments, one million rubles will be paid in an expedited manner. For families, all previously implemented regional support measures are in effect. Psychological and any other necessary help will be provided," they said.

