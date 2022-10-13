Ruscists inflicted massive attack on Mykolaiv: 4 people died. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv, 3 civilians were killed, as well as an employee of the State Mining and Rescue Squad of the State Emergency Service.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on the night of October 13, the occupiers launched a massive rocket attack on Mykolaiv. One of the rockets hit a five-story residential building. The two upper floors of the house and apartment were destroyed, windows were broken, and cars were damaged.

"Currently, it is known about the death of three civilians. An 11-year-old boy was pulled out from under the rubble, and he was hospitalized. Search and rescue operations are underway," the report says.

Also, an enemy missile hit the building of the rescue station of the State Mining and Rescue Squad of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. An employee who was on day duty was killed.

Primary investigative actions are ongoing. Data on the victims are being clarified.

Watch more: Rescue of 11-year-old boy from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv. VIDEO









