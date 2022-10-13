"There can be no diplomacy with Russia today," - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a speech before PACE deputies, said that he does not consider diplomacy with Russia possible under the current conditions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

"Diplomacy is the most powerful tool when weapons do not work. There can be no diplomacy with Russia today. There can be no such diplomacy as there was. There can be no respect for the leadership that kills, captures, does not respect international law," the head of state said.

The President emphasized that there cannot be such a situation when the leading European states and the world support the territorial integrity of Ukraine and isolate Russia, while "some states continue to talk as if nothing is happening."

"Therefore, it seems to me that today diplomatic isolation of Russia is an important pressure," Zelensky said, adding that Russians should know that this war is happening in Ukraine because of the leadership they elected.

