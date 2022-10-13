Russians attacked military facility in Lviv region with missiles - RMA

The Lviv OVA reported 3 rockets fired by the Russians, 2 of which hit a military facility in Zolochiv district.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the head of Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytsky.

"One of the military objects in the Lviv region was hit. This is a repeated hit on this object. Military property was destroyed, there were no victims. The object is in the Zolochiv district," the message reads.

Kozytsky noted that there were 3 rockets, 2 hits. 1 missile was shot down by air defense forces.

