NATO will strengthen measures to protect vital infrastructure facilities, - Stoltenberg

The defense ministers of the NATO countries agreed to take measures to strengthen the protection of the most significant infrastructure facilities.

"Furthermore, we will strengthen the protection of our most important infrastructure facilities after the sabotage of the Nord Streams," said Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, he noted that the ministers, in particular, discussed the issue of energy infrastructure protection.

On the night of September 26, a gas leak occurred on one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline southeast of Bornholm Island. Gas leaks were also recorded from both strands of the first "Nord stream" northeast of Bornholm.

