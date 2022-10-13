ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5166 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 980 2

NATO will strengthen measures to protect vital infrastructure facilities, - Stoltenberg

нато

The defense ministers of the NATO countries agreed to take measures to strengthen the protection of the most significant infrastructure facilities.

"Furthermore, we will strengthen the protection of our most important infrastructure facilities after the sabotage of the Nord Streams," said Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, he noted that the ministers, in particular, discussed the issue of energy infrastructure protection.

On the night of September 26, a gas leak occurred on one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline southeast of Bornholm Island. Gas leaks were also recorded from both strands of the first "Nord stream" northeast of Bornholm.

Read more: Reznikov: discussion on Ukraine’s accession to NATO has already begun

Author: 

NATO (1782) security (39) Stoltenberg (515) infrastructure (52)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 