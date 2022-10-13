ENG
Reznikov: discussion on Ukraine’s accession to NATO has already begun

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, states that the discussion on Ukraine’s accession to NATO has already begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"The discussion has already begun... On the sidelines, I was very pleased to listen to the ministers, they say: "If we understand that Russia was identified as the main threat to NATO at the Madrid Summit - this is directly written in their statement, and today Ukraine is demonstrating to the whole world that it has the best expertise to oppose the Russian army, restrain it and already win - what additional arguments are needed regarding the acceptance of Ukraine into NATO? This is already weaving the fabric of the future decision," Reznikov said.

