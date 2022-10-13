Enemy has advantage in artillery, it is necessary to increase fire abilities of AFU, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Mark Milley.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of Commander-in-Chief in Facebook.

The AFU Commander in Chief said that he discussed in detail with Milley the results of the Contact Group meeting on Ukrainian defense in the "Ramstein" format, which was held on October 12.

"About the situation on the front. It is difficult, but controlled. The enemy has an advantage in artillery, so the issue of increasing the firing capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains relevant. Just as important is the issue of creating a system of integrated air and missile defense," wrote Zaluzhny.

Zaluzhny also said that Milley sent greetings to all Ukrainian military on the coming Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

