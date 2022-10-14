Destroyed 4 enemy air defense positions and 3 manpower concentrations in South. Enemy lost 2 "Uragan", "Hrad" and "Sonstsepek", - OC "South"

The situation in the South Buh direction, in our operational zone, is stable but controlled.

As noted, the enemy from time to time uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups as attempts to expose our positions. Yes, yesterday afternoon the enemy's SRG came to our observation post. As a result of the shooting battle, the enemy suffered losses - there are dead and wounded - and retreated.

"In the afternoon, fire damage was inflicted from rocket systems of salvo fire on the Apostolove of the Kryvy Rih direction. No casualties. In the evening, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine from the Black Sea with Kalibr-type missiles."

One of them, aimed at Odesa, was destroyed by our air defense forces. Enemy aviation twice attacked our positions in the Davydiv Brid area with a helicopter and an attack aircraft. There are no losses", - noted in the OC "South".

Our airstrikes were 3.5 times more numerous and ten times more effective: 4 enemy air defense positions were hit in the Berislav and Kakhovka districts, as well as 3 places of accumulation of manpower, weapons, and equipment in the Mykolaiv, Bashtanka, and Kherson districts.

According to the data of the OC "South", our missile and artillery units completed more than 190 fire missions.

"The results were the destruction of two rocket salvo systems "Uragan", their younger brother - "Hrad" and the older - heavy flamethrower system "Sontsepek", an electronic warfare station, two 120-mm mortars, three tanks, three command posts of units of enemy 35 of the army. During an attempt to carry out aerial reconnaissance, the enemy lost two UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type, the report says.

In the Black Sea, the enemy ship formation in a moderate storm has increased to 15 units, which continue maneuvers along the southern coast of Crimea. There are 3 "Kalibr" carriers on combat duty, including one submarine. The total number of missile equipment is up to 20 missiles.

The defense forces continue to carry out the task of anti-aircraft defense of landing-hazardous areas of the Black Sea coast and covering the state border of Ukraine with the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic.