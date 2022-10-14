AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in area of 9 settlements. Enemy uses ZNPP as base for personnel placement, - General Staff

The two hundred and thirty-fourth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The aggressor continues to focus his efforts on attempts to implement his plans to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk region, as well as maintain the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of the positions in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance, raising reserves, carrying out mobilization, and recruiting mercenaries.

The enemy does not stop striking the critical infrastructure and civilian facilities of our country. During the past 24 hours, objects and peaceful citizens of the settlements of Brody, Nalivaykivka of the Kyiv region, Mykolaiv and Nikopol were damaged.

The enemy used cruise, aviation, anti-aircraft guided missiles and strike unmanned aerial vehicles of Iranian production to carry out the strikes.

According to the General Staff, in total, over the past day, the occupiers have launched 2 rockets and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers entered administrative border of Luhansk region in Svatovo district. VIDEO

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Ukrainske, Atynske, Velyka Rybytsia of the Sumy region and Mykolaivka of the Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Dvorichna, and Hrianykivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Terny, Zarichne, Nadia, Olhivka, Torske, Bilohorivka, Yampolivka, and Travneve;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, Chasiv Yar, and Opytne;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Zolota Niva settlements.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, Vremivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Dorozhnianka, Huliaypole, and Komyshuvaha were shelled.

Areas of settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction. Nikopol and Vyshchetarasivka were directly affected by the fire of the occupiers.

"In the city of Enerhodar, on October 10-11, an increase in the number of personnel of the Russian occupying forces was noted on the territory of the nuclear power plant. According to available information, the occupiers use the plant as a base for the placement of personnel, due to the fact that the facility is not fired at

The enemy is intensifying regime measures. At the checkpoints around Melitopol, to conduct thorough searches, representatives of the FSS, along with ordinary military personnel, are present," the General Staff noted.

To replenish the losses in manpower, the Russian military leadership does not stop the practice of recruiting mercenaries. In particular, citizens of other countries. It became known about the arrival of about four hundred foreign militants on the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea on October 9 of this year. In the future, it is planned to involve them in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: During day of October 13, 13 places of accumulation of Russian equipment were hit. 6 air defense systems and 8 enemy drones were destroyed, - General Staff

In addition, in Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Krasnodar Territory, the sending of demobilized persons to the training centers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation has been suspended until November 1. All because these institutions are not ready to accommodate, train and comprehensively provide a large number of personnel.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the direction of Terny, Opytne, Vesele, Nevelske, Odradivka, Ivanhrad, Bakhmut, Nova Kamianka, and Suhy Stavok settlements.