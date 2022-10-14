ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15346 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
59 028 50
Luhansk region (1185) Svatove (23) Tsaplienko (11)

Ukrainian soldiers entered administrative border of Luhansk region in Svatovo district. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On October 13, a group of Ukrainian soldiers crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk region in the Svatovo district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko on Telegram.

"A group of Ukrainian soldiers captures the moment of approaching the stele "The Luhansk region" in the Svatovo district," he noted.

Read more: During day of October 13, 13 places of accumulation of Russian equipment were hit. 6 air defense systems and 8 enemy drones were destroyed, - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 