Ukrainian soldiers entered administrative border of Luhansk region in Svatovo district. VIDEO
On October 13, a group of Ukrainian soldiers crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk region in the Svatovo district.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko on Telegram.
"A group of Ukrainian soldiers captures the moment of approaching the stele "The Luhansk region" in the Svatovo district," he noted.
