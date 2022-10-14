ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15346 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 913 25
war (19644) Danilov (244) Iran (272) drones (1127)

AFU shoot down 85-90% of Iranian kamikaze drones, - Danilov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

бпла,shahed

Ukrainian defenders shoot down more and more Iranian kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksii Danilov, in an interview with NT, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the "martyrs". Unfortunately, yes, sometimes they break through. But the number of "martyrs" who shoot down our military, our anti-aircraft forces, and other units that are involved in this process already reaches 85-90%, depending on the day. They launch a lot of them," he explained.

Danilov also called on Ukrainians to go to shelter during an air raid.

Read more: Russia has 25-28% of number of missiles left as of February 24 - Danilov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 