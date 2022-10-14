AFU shoot down 85-90% of Iranian kamikaze drones, - Danilov

Ukrainian defenders shoot down more and more Iranian kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksii Danilov, in an interview with NT, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the "martyrs". Unfortunately, yes, sometimes they break through. But the number of "martyrs" who shoot down our military, our anti-aircraft forces, and other units that are involved in this process already reaches 85-90%, depending on the day. They launch a lot of them," he explained.

Danilov also called on Ukrainians to go to shelter during an air raid.

