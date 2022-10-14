We are approaching creation of protective zone for Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Grossi
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, announced the progress in creating a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP after his visits to the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Grossi's Twitter.
"I arrived in Poland on a night train from Ukraine after an intensive week of consultations with Russia and Ukraine. We are approaching the creation of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP - the situation at the plant is unacceptable, and we need immediate action to protect it," Grossi emphasized.
