We are approaching creation of protective zone for Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Grossi

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, announced the progress in creating a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP after his visits to the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Grossi's Twitter.

"I arrived in Poland on a night train from Ukraine after an intensive week of consultations with Russia and Ukraine. We are approaching the creation of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP - the situation at the plant is unacceptable, and we need immediate action to protect it," Grossi emphasized.

