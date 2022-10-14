7 000 14
Occupiers hit Kharkov: four "arrivals" were recorded
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The enemy is shelling Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Four "arrivals" in Kharkiv," he noted.
Within a minute, Terekhov reported that explosions were still ringing in the city.
"To the attention of the residents of Kharkiv region: do not ignore the alarm signals! Stay in shelters. The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...