Occupiers hit Kharkov: four "arrivals" were recorded

The enemy is shelling Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Four "arrivals" in Kharkiv," he noted.

Within a minute, Terekhov reported that explosions were still ringing in the city.

"To the attention of the residents of Kharkiv region: do not ignore the alarm signals! Stay in shelters. The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv," said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

