In 10 days, Ukrainian military liberated 84 settlements, - PO

Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian military has liberated more than 1,600 settlements from the Russian occupation.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

As of October 4, 1,536 settlements were liberated by the Ukrainian military. Today, their number is 1,620, Tymoshenko noted.

In the Sumy region, 1,024 settlements were deoccupied, 1,147 in Zaporizhia, and 1,804 in the Mykolaiv region.

The Ukrainian military liberated 75 settlements in the Kherson region.

Read more: 75 settlements were liberated in Kherson region, - head of RMA Yanushevych

