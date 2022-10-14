Invaders plan to take Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Crimea and Russia, - Fedorov

The Kherson occupation authorities officially asked their Russian leadership for the departure and further education of Ukrainian children in Russian schools.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"The Melitopol local tsars are taking care of their rear and so far only announce the "trip" of children to Crimea, Krasnodar, Tula, and Volgograd. This is despite the fact that in Crimea, Gauleiter wants to close schools in connection with allegedly constant reports of mining of educational institutions Fedorov said.

At the same time, he noted that the further fate of the Ukrainian children who will be able to be deported is unknown. After all, the Rashists are used to covering themselves with them as a human shield and using them for their propaganda.

