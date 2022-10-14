NATO announced start of "Steadfast Noon" nuclear exercise in Belgium

The air forces of NATO member countries will conduct the Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise in Europe, which was announced the day before by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They will take place from October 17 to 30.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the NATO press service.

14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of different types will participate in Steadfast Noon. In particular, fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, such as the American B-52 long-range bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, and refueling aircraft, will be involved. Training flights will take place over training host Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom.

At the same time, the Alliance emphasizes that these exercises are held yearly and "are not related to current world events", hinting at threats from Russia. Combat weapons are not used.

"These exercises help ensure that the Alliance's nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

It should be noted that the new NATO Strategic Concept states that "the fundamental purpose of NATO's nuclear potential is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression." It emphasizes that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance, because NATO's goal is a safer world for all."