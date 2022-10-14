Strategic initiative is in our hands, so main thing is not to stop, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces.

"They discussed the operational situation and plans for further actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as existing and potential threats from the terrorist state of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The strategic initiative is in our hands, so the main thing is not to stop," said Zaluzhny's post.

It is noted that the priorities of the Armed Forces remain the support of dialogue and a high level of military cooperation with partner countries, as well as the acquisition of interoperability with their armed forces.

