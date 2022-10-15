All actions of Russian Federation in war were predictable, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said that since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has not been able to do anything that would be a surprise for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said about this on the air of the national telethon.

Budanov also said that the Ukrainian military is one of the best specialists in the world, as they have a unique experience.

"After this war, a lot of military science, battle tactics, strategies will definitely be changed - based on how this war progressed. Undoubtedly, Ukrainian military personnel are already among the best specialists in the world. If only for the reason that this is the first completely conventional war after the Second World War, in which absolutely all available types of weapons are used - from air-based cruise missiles to cruise missiles from submarines.

Be that as it may, we are dealing with a rather powerful enemy. But, as we all saw, the Ukrainian army was able to resist, is moving forward, the counteroffensive is advancing, and every day our victory is getting closer," concluded Major General Kyrylo Budanov.