Russia is trying to "kill" Starlink satellite communication in Ukraine, - Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that Russia can "kill" the only Starlink communication system operating on the Ukrainian front.

As Censor.NET informs, the founder of the Tesla and SpaceX companies, Elon Musk, reported this on Twitter.

There is a big difference between peaceful communications and communications on the front, Musk noted. According to him, Starlink is the only communication system still working at the front, all others are dead.

"Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defense. Even so, Starlink may still die.," Musk wrote.

Big difference between peace comms vs warfront comms.



Starlink is only comms system still working at warfront – others all dead.



Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defense.



Even so, Starlink may still die. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

Також читайте: Шукаємо варіанти для подальшого функціонування системи зв’язку Starlink в Україні, - Пентагон

Musk also complained that Starlink satellite communication in Ukraine costs the company $20 million in one month.

"In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways. We’ve also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder," he noted.

In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways.



We’ve also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder.



Burn is approaching ~$20M/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2022

Read more: Musk on termination of Starlink financing in Ukraine: We follow recommendations of Ambassador Melnyk

The day before, it became known that Elon Musk's company SpaceX warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding the provision of Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine if the department refuses to pay tens of millions of dollars a month. This was reported by CNN with reference to the company's letter to the US Defense Ministry. The Office of the President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine will find a solution so that satellite communication will continue to work.