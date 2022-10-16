Russians are trying to consolidate their forces in south. But even nature is on Ukraine’s side, - OC "South"

In the southern direction, Russian troops are trying to regroup, but they have huge problems with the supply of weapons and equipment.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The situation on the front line itself is quite tense, as the enemy is trying to gather all available forces into a kind of fist to inflict damage. But still, it is constantly (has difficulties. - Ed.)... and mobilized reinforcements are scattered," she said.

According to Humenyuk, the occupiers are in a critical situation with equipment, because 75% of the reserves were previously delivered through the Crimean Bridge.

"For now, even the sea is on our side, even nature is against them having anything functioning there. The ferries are stopped because of the wind. It is impossible to make connections between points through the (Kerch) Strait. Therefore, they really suffer due to the lack of equipment, ammunition, and military equipment," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk added that by pulling up reserves from Crimea, the occupiers are not even transferring them to the right bank of the Dnipro, where hostilities are taking place, but on the contrary, they are looking for ways to pull up from the right to the left what is still alive.