In coming days, Putin will hold meeting with members of Security Council of the Russian Federation, - Russian mass media

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the "Russia 1" TV channel.

"Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in the coming days," the message reads.

However, there are currently no announcements about the upcoming event on the Kremlin's website.

