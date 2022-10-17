ENG
As of 9:00 a.m., 4 flights have arrived in Kyiv. Hit to residential building has been confirmed - CMA

As of 9:00 a.m., 4 arrivals of enemy drones were recorded in Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy continues to attack. A residential building in the Shevchenko district has been hit. Currently, the information about the victims is being clarified. Please stay in the shelter," the message reads.

